KanoDecides2023: Arrest APC Chairman For Disrupting Elections, NNPP Guber Candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged the security agencies to as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute the State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas for allegedly disrupting elections processes.

Yusuf who cast his votes at the Balarabe Haladu polling Unit of Charanchi ward told newsmen that he understands that there is a violent provocation by the APC Chairman who insisted that only his party will vote at his Polling Unit.

He said anybody found fomenting violence should be quickly arrested and prosecuted even if that person belongs to his party.

“Abdullahi Abbas should be quickly arrested and prosecuted for organizing powerful Thuggery to cause uncertainties and create violence at his Pooling Unit, which is against the electoral law”.

The NNPP Gubernatorial Candidate said he is confident of winning the Elections after the results are released.

