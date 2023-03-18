KanoDecides2023: Local Radio Reporter Lynched By Political Thugs

A local radio reporter of Premier Radio in Kano State, Ashiru Umar, has been manhandled by suspected political thugs while covering the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The incident happens at Gidan Galadima, Galadanci Primary School, Gwale Local government Area after the Journalist finished covering the elections.

Reports indicate that trouble started when political thugs descended on him with weapons, thinking that he had captured them while giving out food items to eligible voters at the polling unit.

Ashiru Umar was injured, his gadgets destroyed, and is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the kano state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned the attack.

Speaking to newsmen, the NUJ chairman Comrade Abbas Ibrahim explained that, the union would take the necessary action to ensure justice for Ashiru.

He advised journalists to maintain safety at all times, and report any intimidation to relevant authorities.

