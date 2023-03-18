2023 Elections Politics

KanoDecides2023: My Destiny In The Hands Of Allah, APC Guber Candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has while casting his votes at his Gawuna pooling Unit, emphasized that his destiny is in the hands of Allah.

Gawuna who voted amidst hundreds of other voters said he is confident that the elections would be as peaceful as anything with a full security presence.

“Power comes from God as I always said, and I’m not worried at all because I know God has already destined who is going to win this contest”.

He explained that the voters’ turnout is also something of pride because as of 8 am, almost all the pooling Units in Kano are said to have taken over by voters.

Similarly, the APC Candidate commended INEC for earlier preparations and quick transportation of elections materials.

