KanoDecides2023: Violence Erupts in Rimin Gado LG As Several Boxes Destroyed By Thugs

The governorship and State of Assembly elections have been grossly disrupted in the Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State as several boxes were destroyed and Party agents were chased away.

In Dugurawa, Jili, Yalwan Danziyal, in Akalawa Futufutu Wards election boxes were completely destroyed while voters were sent running helter-skelter for their dare lives by some party political thugs.

Barrister Haliru Danga Maigari of NNPP accused APC of being behind the disruption of election materials and boxes because they are losing the elections.

He said APC members persisted in ensuring commotion at Futufutu despite the fact that the election was going peacefully and elections boxes were snatched away by allegedly Security aiding them.

We are worried that Party members were disenfranchised, “what they are afraid of is defeat and we will surely defeat them, no matter what”.

Our Correspondent saw Security at high speed with elections boxes.

