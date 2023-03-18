2023 Elections Politics

KanoDecides2023: We’ll Win Overwhelmingly As We Won Presidential Poll – Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has boosted that his Party, APC will win the Gubernatorial elections overwhelmingly as they won the presidential poll.

Ganduje who voted at his Ganduje wards of Dawkin Tofa Local Government Area of the state appealed to Kano citizens to remain peaceful and shun any violent tendencies.

“You should go about exercising your civic rights of voting without recourse to violence so that you shame the critics who expected Kano will not have peace.

Governor Ganduje said the arrival of voting materials and the participation of security was done marvelously on time and voters conducted themselves with maturity.

He added that BVAS is working effectively where he voted and with what he has witnessed the elections will be done devoid of any problems.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

