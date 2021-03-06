Kano’s $27m Inland Dry Port for inauguration Dec

The Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase of $17 million to be inaugurated by December this year. Already, Kano State Government has spent N2.3 billion for the construction of the link roads and the provisions of water and power generation at the dry port. Disclosing this while inspecting the project, the Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, said the project which is less than 200 hectares of land, was designated as a Special Economic Zone.

He said the dry port will have facilities that would take at a go 20,000 containers and 10,000 large containers, with the administration block and other necessary facilities slated to be completed by December this year. Rabiu said Governor Umar Ganduje’s commitment to the actualization of the project has been clearly demonstrated with the building of the billion naira link road, fencing of the entire 104 metres land and provision of water and energy for the project.

He said: “We are going to compete favorably with Lagos in terms of revenue generation and as well reduced an average of 50 Containers lost on transit from Lagos to Kano also to have reduced of about N1 million cut on payments of shipment which would be done at only N200, 000. “The project will have its Cargo been ships from Lagos on the old railway lines on only day Journey although it is 250 KLM long, and the same project will revived the trans Sahara Commercial activities been fully reactivated.”

