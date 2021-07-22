Kanu: After the storm, fresh air comes

First I have to make it clear from the beginning that I support the Federal Government and commend the security forces for successfully intercepting and delivering Nmandi Kanu, the leader of the banned separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its atrocious wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to Nigeria.

The Kanu and IPOB story is a running one, would remain current, topical and interesting for many days, weeks and months to come, if not years. It is interesting because it is about dismembering a sovereign nation state, the largest African country, where about one quarter of the black race resides. It is an important country, with a huge market that uses its natural resources endowments to service.

The saga is topical because the Nigerian media and the political class chose to make it a running story, relevant to their needs, with all its imports: source of political tension, a source of instability and, ultimately, Kanu’s failure and the triumph of Nigeria. It is current because the court case attracts judiciary correspondents who give it media coverage. No medium wishes to be left out of reporting the proceedings in court.

The coverage can be courageous, professional, honest and guided by the ethics of journalism that are universally recognised and espoused. The saga re-started as if it is a breath of fresh air when news broke of the arrest of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on June 29, 2021. He was extradited to Nigeria on Sunday 27th May, 2021 to face trial for instigating violence, especially in the South-East, resulting in the loss of lives and property belonging to civilians, military, paramilitary and police personnel, and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authority. He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge remanded him in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Because he ran away while on bail, the Court denied another bail for him because there is the probability that he will jump it again, and escape from justice. Mazi Kanu was first arrested in 2015. He was arraigned in court on an 11-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms. He was granted bail which was later revoked after he sneaked out of the country in March 2019.

His surety was disappointed, but seems to be oblivious of the gravity of jumping bail. The Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami equally confirmed the accusation that Kanu incited violence through television, radio and online broadcasts that resulted in the loss of lives and property belonging to civilians, military, paramilitary, police force as well as the destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authority in the Southeast.

This was carried out by the Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra formed by Kanu in 2020. And he continued to wage his war against the country even when the End- Sars mayhem was crushed. He was brazenly masterminding attacks in various locations in the South East and Rivers state. The security forces had to conduct clearance raids to protect the citizens.

Some details of the wanton destruction caused by Kanu’s IPOB and ESN were recounted by the Brigade Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Imo State, Brigadier-General Raymond Utsaha. He was reported to have said that 78 police officers, 38 soldiers, 5 naval officers, 7 Air Force officers, 15 Civil Defence officers, 31 Community Policing members and over 100 innocent citizens in five States of the Southeast zone, have been killed as a result of the violence. Additionally, 25 police stations, 40 offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 3 correctional facilities were destroyed in 55 violent attacks across the South-east and Southsouth zones.

Hundreds of inmates, some of them with records of committing violent crimes, were freed during the attack on the correctional centers. Before his re-arrest, the IPOB separatist leader had vowed in a Twitter post to ensure that none of the Nigerian soldiers deployed to restore peace and normalcy to the South-east would return alive. As his trial gets under way, some legal practitioners and human rights groups have urged the Federal Government to ensure that the trial of the former fugitive is fair and free of prejudice.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, wants the Federal Government to ensure that the rule of law and due process are followed in the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu. Luckily enough, Nigerians have since realised, understood and appreciated the fact that, the Federal Government led by President Muhammdu Buhari has no record of interfering with the work of the judiciary. On its side, the Federal Government had through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, given the assurance that Kanu will be prosecuted in a free and fair trial.

“The fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,” he said. Some may wrongly see Kanu as an Igbo champion. But when they consider the mass destruction, the gruesome murders that have turned wives into widows and children into orphans he inspired; and the illegal arms and ammunition he made available to the wrong hands which fueled crimes in the South east, no one will see him as a champion. A true liberator does not engage in harmful and destructive activities. •Jantiku writes from Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...