Kanu, Amokachi hint at Ndigboamaka State League

…as Rada defeats Adems in Ndigboamaka Unity Cup final

EEx-internationals, Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi as well as sponsored of National Ndigboamaka Unity Cup Prof Obiora Okonkwo, have hinted the formation of a league for the association to run each season after witnessing the excellent performance of the two teams that played the final on Saturday.

Kanu and Amokachi were guest at the final of the maiden edition of National Ndigboamaka Unity Cup played at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In the final encounter, the Refrigerator & Air-Condition Dealers Association defeated Adems International Market Odun Ade Plumbing Materials 6-5 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 during regulation time.

Rada had taken the lead in the first half through Brain Carlos while it took almost the last kick of the regulation time for Adems to get the equaliser through the captain, Onyema Ede.

The game went straight into penalties and Rada came out 6-5 on top during the sudden death as their goalkeeper, Chidiebere Chigioke, stopped the last kick. Speaking after the game, Kanu and Amokachi echoed the need for keeping the group together by having a league game.

“The truth is we have to give credit to Obiora Okonkwo,” Kanu said. “It’s not easy to power a project like this. I never expected a massive turn out but getting here, I was impressed.

Lot of great men are sitting at home without contributing anything to the development of sports in Nigeria. I’m also impressed with what I saw in terms of style of play. “I thought it’s going to be a kick and follow football but the traders here prove me wrong. They all embrace the spirit of professionalism. And I urged them to continue doing their best.”

Speaking in the save vein, Amokachi added: “I’m impressed with the quality of play and at a point I started asking myself are you sure these guys are traders? I give kudos to the organisers and where these traders are discovered.

However, the grand patron of the association who doubles as the chairman United Airline Limited, Prof Obiora commended the teams for their team spirit during the competition, promising that the next edition would be massive while saying he has concluded with the two ex-internationals on how to start a traders league so as to keep all the team’s in shape each year.

The winner went home with N1.5m prize money, while the runners up, winning N1m for their efforts with the third place team, Destiny Homes Lagos Island, going home with N.5m.

