Kanu: Buhari lost opportunity to restore peace in S’East – CUPP

Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has described the denial of the bail application for leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as lost opportunity to restore peace in the South Eastern Part of the country.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, yesterday, denied Kanu bail. Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State, Ugochinyere, said the position of the court was a sad and unfortunate development. He maintained that Buhari failed to address the issues which started as agitaairtion against injustice before it degenerated into what it is today.

Ugochinyere said the president should have been more interested in restoring peace than the path he is toeing. He argued that if Buhari had been keen on the restoration of peace, he should have exercised his constitutional powers by withdrawing the charges and adopting the option of political solution to the conflict, as many have advised him.

“It’s a sad development that Nnamdi Kanu was denied bail. We just lost another opportunity to kickstart a political process towards resolving the issue. “We all saw what happened in Umuahia, he ran for his dear life. And a Federal High Court in Umuahia ruled that they wanted to kill him”. “When there was issue of militancy in Niger Delta, there were negotiations; when the issue of herdsmen came up, the president even wanted to give them lands; look at the energy with which he pursued ‘Ruga’, even when they were destroying people’s farms”

 

