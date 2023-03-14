Sports

Kanu, Cannavaro, David James, to grace Dare’s award in Maldives

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

Global football legends from various parts of the world including Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu, are expected to be in attendance for the special recognition award ceremony to be given to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and other Sports administrators and experts on Thursday in Maldives.

The event is billed for Maldives as other top football greats like Italian legend, Cannavaro, and David James of England are among top dignitaries on the cards to be at the event. Dare is to be conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in recognition of his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, stated that the award is being conferred on Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole. “In recognition of the work you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said The conferment ceremony will be held in the Republic of Maldives on March 16 and will be attended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others.

Our Reporters

