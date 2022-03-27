News

Kanu: Counsel vows to fight till IPOB leader gets justice

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Special counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has vowed to use all legal means available to sustain the fight for Kanu’s freedom and compensation.

Reacting to the N25 billion fundamental rights enforcement case filed at the Federal High Court Umuahia, Ejimakor said though the respondents, the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), failed to appear in court after being served, he would not relent until the money is paid and justice secured for Kanu.

Kanu’s counsel said the order mandating and compelling the Respondents to pay the amount to the Applicant was for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the Applicant as a result of the infringements of Applicant’s fundamental rights by the Respondents.

He also prayed the court, among others, to declare that the arrest of Kanu in Kenya by the “Respondents’ agents without due process of law is arbitrary, and the Respondents’ enforced disappearance of the Applicant for eight (8) days and their refusal to produce the Applicant before a Kenyan Court for the purpose of Applicant’s extradition is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of the Applicant’s fundamental right against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria and the Charter.”

The presiding judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, adjourned the case to April 27, for ruling on default appearance by the Respondents, territorial jurisdiction and further affidavit on jurisdiction by the Applicant.

 

