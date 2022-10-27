Kanu: Court orders FG to pay IPOB leader N500m compensation

As the legal battle for the freedom and compensation for rights violations of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rages, the Federal High Court in Umuahia yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay Kanu N500 million compensation as damages for unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition to Nigeria. In the Appeal case, No CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022 between Nnamdi Kanu vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel Aloy Ejimakor had prayed the court on 8 counts and all went in favour of his client in the judgment. Delivering the judgment in the absence of counsel for the Federal Government, Justice Evelyn Ayandike also ordered the government to return Kanu to Kenya from where he was extradited to Nigeria on June 19, 2021. The judge insisted that Kanu’s extradition without recourse to the legal process was a flagrant abuse of his fundamental human rights.
