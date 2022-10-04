News

Kanu: Court picks date for judgment amidst heavy security presence

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, has fixed October 27 for judgment on the suit filed by the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu against the Federal Government.

Justice Evelyn Ayandike announced the adjournment after entertaining the matter Tuesday amid heavy security presence around the court premises.

In the suit filed on his behalf by his Special Counsel Alloy Ejimakor, Kanu is challenging his extraordinary rendition from Kenya by the agents of the Federal Government.

When the matter came up for hearing Tuesday, lawyers for the parties adopted their written applications and processes.

However, counsel for the Federal Government, Simon Enoch prayed the court to dismiss the suit, claiming that it was an abuse of court processes.

He argued that the matter had already been decided by an Abia State High Court, and further claimed that Kanu had earlier jumped bail before his re-arrest in Kenya.

Ejimakor reminded the court that the case decided by the Abia High Court was different from the current suit as the former only dwelt on the military invasion of Kanu’s house in 2017 which was decided in his favour.

He also drew attention to the worsening health condition of Kanu, saying: “He has to be alive to take his trial.”

 

