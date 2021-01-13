Metro & Crime

Kanu donates cash,relief items to widows of soldiers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

Widows of slain soldiers at the Goodluck Jonathan Barracks, 14 Brigade, Ohafia benefited from cash and relief materials donated by Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.
Kalu, who was at the barracks at the invitation of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Solomon Kumapayi, donated one bag of rice each to 25 widows of soldiers who died in the course of fighting enemies of the country.
He also announced a cash donation of N300,000 to members of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association.
Addressing the widows and members of the Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigeria Army Soldiers’ Wives Association, Kalu said the donation would ease the hardship of the widows.
Senator Kalu was at the barracks to identify with the widows of the Nigerian Army whose late husbands paid the Supreme price in defence on the nation, the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) and the Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association (NASOWA).
Kalu directed the immediate provision of 10 motorcycles to assist the association’s transportation business in addition to the supply of 10 sewing machines.
He also donated bags of rice to officers and soldiers wives and each to the widows.
Additionally, Kalu doled cash to the three women groups and the sum of N500, 000 to the Officer’s Mess and N200,000 to the soldiers’ club.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

Sex-toy shop assault: Senator asked to pay woman N50m damages

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama yesterday awarded N50 million d a m a g e s against the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, to be paid as compensation to a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, Osimibibra Warmate, who he assaulted.   The trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, gave the order in […]
Metro & Crime

Former Gov Kwankwaso loses father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The former governor of Kano State Rabi’u Kwankwaso has lost his father, Musa Kwankwaso, who died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93. Late Kwankwaso, was village head of Kwankwaso before he was elevated to district head of Madobi Local Government Area and Majidadin Kano by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica