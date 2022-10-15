News

Kanu: Don’t push Nigeria into another civil war -Ohanaeze Youths tell Malami

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comments Off on Kanu: Don’t push Nigeria into another civil war -Ohanaeze Youths tell Malami

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has warned the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to watch his utterance over the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

OYC said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph that Malami’s reaction to the court judgement that the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him was capable of throwing the nation into avoidable chaos. National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka warned of dire consequences should there be further delay in setting Kanu free from custody as ordered by the court.

Igboayaka noted that the court was unambiguous when it declared that “the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Kanu in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU Convention and protocol on extradition,” and warned against subverting the judgement by whatever guise. He urged AGF Malami to, “stop heating the legal battle between Nnamdi Kanu and Federal Government but embrace the political solution initiated by Prof. George Obiozor, which President Mohammadu Buhari has considered and accepted as a means to reintegrate Old Eastern Region to heal the wounds inflicted on Biafrans that have lingered since 1966- 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, World Bank meet over NBS employment statistics

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government and the World Bank would today (Thursday), discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data and arriving at the current employment statistics of the country. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who gave hint of the meeting yesterday in Abuja, while receiving the […]
News

US breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 84,000 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally. The spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the presidential election on Nov. 3 and is hitting battleground […]
News

U.S. student visa surge begins Nov. 24

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Starting November 24, the U.S. Mission once again will be expanding operations to better serve the student population of Nigeria. This approach will be twofold: a special procedure for students, who need to renew student visas to continue their course of study, and a series of dedicated interview days for prospective new students. New student […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica