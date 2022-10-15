Kanu: Don’t push Nigeria into another civil war -Ohanaeze Youths tell Malami

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has warned the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to watch his utterance over the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

OYC said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph that Malami’s reaction to the court judgement that the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him was capable of throwing the nation into avoidable chaos. National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka warned of dire consequences should there be further delay in setting Kanu free from custody as ordered by the court.

Igboayaka noted that the court was unambiguous when it declared that “the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Kanu in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU Convention and protocol on extradition,” and warned against subverting the judgement by whatever guise. He urged AGF Malami to, “stop heating the legal battle between Nnamdi Kanu and Federal Government but embrace the political solution initiated by Prof. George Obiozor, which President Mohammadu Buhari has considered and accepted as a means to reintegrate Old Eastern Region to heal the wounds inflicted on Biafrans that have lingered since 1966- 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...