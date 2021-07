Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives at the Abuja Federal High Court.

According to reports, the activist was beaten to a pulp and apprehended by security operatives.

He was also taken far away from the entrance of the Federal High Court where he went to cover and monitor the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, which has since been adjourned till October after he was not brought to court.

