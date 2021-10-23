Kanu: FG should provide evidence, Ezeife, Okeke

A Former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, yesterday carpeted the federal government over its allegations against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, tasking it to provide hard evidence. According to Ezeife, Kanu was in the DSS custody when the killings took place, adding that Malami should produce evidence on points of law to prove his allegations ‘‘Who are they trying to fool? Someone was kidnapped and kept in the custody of the DSS and the killings were going in and somebody woke up one morning to say that Nnamd Kanu ordered the killings and attack on the police stations in the South East,’’ queried the former governor. Ohaneze Ndigbo National Vice President, Chief Dennis Okeke, said that the federal government has no case against Kanu, noting that it has become clear that they just want to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

