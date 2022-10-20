News

Kanu: Group urges FG to build national unity, trust among Nigerians

Posted on

An Igbo socio-political group, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has advised the Federal Government to use the discharge and acquittal of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to chart a robust trajectory of national unity, cohesion and mutual trust among Nigerians.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Engr Chris Okoye, said the Federal Government should respond to various other crises besetting the country with the same positive and constructive disposition, adding: “The progress being made towards building a united and great country based on the rule of law, mutual understanding and trust, has received a special boost from the October 13, 2022 judgement of the Court of Appeal, which discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu of charges of terrorism.

“Coming at a time when people from all corners of the country are aglow with the consciousness to work together towards a New Nigeria, this show of confidence, courage and unalloyed sense of duty by the judges of the Court of Appeal has further raised the hope that Nigeria is set to march to its position as a respectable and reliable member of the international community. “We salute the judiciary which has lived up to its billing as the last hope of the common man in this case; which had attracted the interest of the United Nations.

We urge the judiciary to remain steadfast in carrying out its sacred duty of dispensing justice without fear or favour. Nigerians are excited to look forward to a new judiciary which commands their confidence by always ensuring that justice is not only done but obviously seen to be done.

“We call upon the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to seize this propitious opportunity to initiate a process of genuine reconciliation, constructive engagement, mutual trust and harmony, not only with Nnamdi Kanu and his group but also with all other aggrieved groups across the length and breadth of our dear country. Once more, history has placed the President in a conspicuous position to show statesmanship and we trust he will not disappoint Nigerians and, indeed, the international community.

“The President must disregard any individual or group nudging him to sustain the momentum of antagonism and avoidable conflict. The only explanation for such negative pressure is that such people are merchandising on widespread conflict and the misery which insecurity inflicts on the citizenry. What Nigerians need now is a cooperative healing and mutually healthy association, not a show of official brutality and derision of people.

 

Our Reporters

