News Top Stories

Kanu: IPOB grounds Onitsha, Nnewi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

…soldiers, police stop protest in Awka

 

Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anamba State, were yesterday grounded by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the trial of the leader of the separatist group,

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday. However, the trial went without Kanu in court.

 

This came as many passengers in parts of the state were stranded at various parks as alleged IPOB members blocked movement of vehicles in and out of major cities.

 

It was learnt that IPOB mobilised over 53 buses to Abuja to express solidarity with Kanu, after directing residents of the two commercial towns (Onitsha and Nnewi) to stay at home, a directive they complied with.

Shops and markets in both towns were shut as protesters made bonfires at major junctions in the two towns as they sang pro-Biafran songs and forcing motorists and other road users to disembark from their vehicles.

 

However, attempts by the group to protest and set up bonfires in Awka was resisted by soldiers, police,

 

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State  Services (DSS) officials. As early 6am the protesters blocked entry of vehicles into or out of Onitsha and Nnewi, forcing residents and visitors to stay at home. Passengers in Awka were seen stranded at various parks as there were no vehicles to convey them.

Sources in Onitsha said youths suspected to be members of IPOB made bonfires in most streets in Onitsha, while also forcing vehicles entering the city to return. A video circulating on social media showed that shops, markets and offices were locked in Onitsha, with streets deserted.

 

In Nnewi, protesters also made bonfires and forced people to close their shops and markets. As of the time of filing this report, no casualty was recorded.

 

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Onitsha and Nnewi residents assisted the police in removing the roadblocks mounted by the protesters as well as the bonfires.

 

He further said that calm had returned to the towns following the intervention of security officers. An Onitsha Main Market trader, Michael Eze, said, “We heard it yesterday (Sunday) as a rumour that there would not be market today (Monday), but this morning we found people making bonfires everywhere in the city.

 

Nobody has spoken to us about what is happening, but we learnt that it is IPOB that is trying for force people to stay at home in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who is appearing in court today (Monday).”

In Awka, our reporter, who moved round, found that commercial activities were going on without hitches. But those moving out of the city had no vehicles to convey them.

 

On i t s h a – b o u n d stranded passenger in Awka, Mr. Uche Nweke, said he had an important assignment in Onitsha but could not go because roads were blocked by IPOB members

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCC moves to review InfraCo framework

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has constituted a committee to review the framework for the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCo) and recommend sustainable funding options for effective implementation of the proposed national fibre project. NCC said the review became imperative in view of the delays in take-off, change in the exchange rate, supply chain, and […]
News Top Stories

Mediterranean diet can lower risk of erectile dysfunction

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said men who ate a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and unsaturated fats, but low in meats and whole-fat dairy, have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to the results of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ among all the age groups that […]
News

FG fixes December 2022 to end analogue TV in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Effective from December 8, 2022, analogue television transmission services in Nigeria would come to an end. Before then, the country would kick start digital switch over (DSO) roll out in three “heavilypopulated states” of Lagos, Kano and Rivers. While the roll out in Lagos would commence on April 29, Kano and Rivers would have their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica