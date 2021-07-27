Kanu: IPOB grounds Onitsha, Nnewi

…soldiers, police stop protest in Awka

Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anamba State, were yesterday grounded by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the trial of the leader of the separatist group,

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday. However, the trial went without Kanu in court.

This came as many passengers in parts of the state were stranded at various parks as alleged IPOB members blocked movement of vehicles in and out of major cities.

It was learnt that IPOB mobilised over 53 buses to Abuja to express solidarity with Kanu, after directing residents of the two commercial towns (Onitsha and Nnewi) to stay at home, a directive they complied with.

Shops and markets in both towns were shut as protesters made bonfires at major junctions in the two towns as they sang pro-Biafran songs and forcing motorists and other road users to disembark from their vehicles.

However, attempts by the group to protest and set up bonfires in Awka was resisted by soldiers, police,

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services (DSS) officials. As early 6am the protesters blocked entry of vehicles into or out of Onitsha and Nnewi, forcing residents and visitors to stay at home. Passengers in Awka were seen stranded at various parks as there were no vehicles to convey them.

Sources in Onitsha said youths suspected to be members of IPOB made bonfires in most streets in Onitsha, while also forcing vehicles entering the city to return. A video circulating on social media showed that shops, markets and offices were locked in Onitsha, with streets deserted.

In Nnewi, protesters also made bonfires and forced people to close their shops and markets. As of the time of filing this report, no casualty was recorded.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Onitsha and Nnewi residents assisted the police in removing the roadblocks mounted by the protesters as well as the bonfires.

He further said that calm had returned to the towns following the intervention of security officers. An Onitsha Main Market trader, Michael Eze, said, “We heard it yesterday (Sunday) as a rumour that there would not be market today (Monday), but this morning we found people making bonfires everywhere in the city.

Nobody has spoken to us about what is happening, but we learnt that it is IPOB that is trying for force people to stay at home in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who is appearing in court today (Monday).”

In Awka, our reporter, who moved round, found that commercial activities were going on without hitches. But those moving out of the city had no vehicles to convey them.

On i t s h a – b o u n d stranded passenger in Awka, Mr. Uche Nweke, said he had an important assignment in Onitsha but could not go because roads were blocked by IPOB members

