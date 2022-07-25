Kanu: IPOB hails UN judgement against Nigeria, Kenya on extraordinary rendition

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has hailed the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for condemning the extraordinary rendition of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and directing the government of Nigeria to release him unconditionally and compensate him.

IPOB also commended one of its attorneys, Bruce Fein, for what it termed the professional job in regards to the recently issued United Nations opinion on the matter.

The pro-Biafra group in the same vein commended all those who it said quietly laboured and assisted in achieving the landmark victory, describing it as a great milestone for Kanu, IPOB and lovers of Biafra.

“We also express our profound gratitude to the United Nations and its Working Group for their courage in reaching this decision and issuing an opinion that comports with the tenets of international laws

It is our hope that Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, will take heed and promptly obey and implement the UN directives to the letter. We caution that this is not a Nigerian court order that is often disobeyed without consequences,” Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman said.

New Telegraph reports that United Nations has asked the Federal Government to: “Immediate release unconditionally” from detention, the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

As gathered, the directive followed an indictment of both Nigeria and Kenya governments by the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of Kanu, without due process.

