Kanu: IPOB members arrested at FHC, Abuja

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were detained by the police on Monday as they converged on the federal high court in Abuja for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial.

The IPOB members were singing slogans in support of Kanu and demanding his freedom.

Two of them wore Jewish apparel.

Kanu’s trial is scheduled to continue today after he was arrested and extradited to Nigeria in June from Nairobi, Kenya.

