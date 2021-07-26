Kanu: IPOB shuts down Onitsha, Nnewi

*As JTF battles protesters

Okey Maduforo, Awka

Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi markets in Anambra State were on Monday shut down by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) as the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commenced in Abuja.

It was learnt that members of IPOB had mobilized 53 buses enroute to Abuja to show solidarity for Kanu and residents of the two commercial towns were directed to stay at home which they complied with through compulsion.

The protests made bonfires at major junctions in the two towns chanting pro Biafran songs and forcing motorists and other road users to disembark from their vehicles.

At Awka, an attempt to protest and light bonfires was resisted by the Joint Task Force of security made up of soldiers, police, Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services (DSS).

As at the time of this report no life has been lost and there was no casualty recorded.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the locals in the two towns are assisting the police in removing the roadblocks that were mounted by the protesters as well as removing the bonfires.

He further said that normalcy is returning to Onitsha and Nnewi towns following the intervention of security operatives.

Passengers in Anambra State were stranded at various parks on Monday as IPOB allegedly stopped movement of vehicles in and out of the major cities of the state.

