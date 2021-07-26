Metro & Crime

Kanu: IPOB shuts down Onitsha, Nnewi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*As JTF battles protesters

 

Okey Maduforo, Awka

 

Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi markets in Anambra State were on Monday shut down by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) as the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commenced in Abuja.

It was learnt that members of IPOB had mobilized 53 buses enroute to Abuja to show solidarity for Kanu and residents of the two commercial towns were directed to stay at home which they complied with through compulsion.

The protests made bonfires at major junctions in the two towns chanting pro Biafran songs and forcing motorists and other road users to disembark from their vehicles.

At Awka, an attempt to protest and light bonfires was resisted by the Joint Task Force of security made up of soldiers, police, Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services (DSS).

As at the time of this report no life has been lost and there was no casualty recorded.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the locals in the two towns are assisting the police in removing the roadblocks that were mounted by the protesters as well as removing the bonfires.

He further said that normalcy is returning to Onitsha and Nnewi towns following the intervention of security operatives.

Passengers in Anambra State were stranded at various parks on Monday as IPOB allegedly stopped movement of vehicles in and out of the major cities of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Constitution review: North Central Zone assured of memoranda consideration

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Senate committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in the North Central Zone holding in Jos, the Plateau State capital has assure Nigerians, particularly the citizens of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states to critically consider all memoranda submitted during the public hearing. Chairman of the committee Sen. Abdulahi Adamu […]
Metro & Crime

Husband held as wife dies during fight

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Adewale Momoh

Wife kills husband for receiving lady’s phone call Police in Lagos have arrested a 52-year-old man, David Idibie, for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana Idibie (42), to death at the Ajah area of Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 10pm at Joado Street, One Ira Nla, Ajah. Also, a housewife, Beatrice, allegedly killed […]
Metro & Crime

Murder: Youths angry as police arrest Delta monarch

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Youths in Delta State, under the umbrella body of the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), have condemned the police invasion of the palace of the Obi of Idumuje- Ugboko Kingdom, HRH Chukwunonso Nwoko, to effect his arrest.   Detectives from the police command stormed the palace and arrested the monarch for calling a bluff of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica