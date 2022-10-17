Kanu: Is political solution in the offing?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the the recent judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for treasonable felony

Should the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, continue to remain in detention despite the judgement of the Court of Appeal that struck out the terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government? This is the question many are asking given the interpretation to the judgement by officials of the government.

A three-man panel of the appellate court in its judgement on Thursday held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria to stand trial was illegal.

The court discharged him of the seven count charges pending against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu, who was arrested on June 27, 2021, in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria, was re-arraigned on an amended 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony.

However, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on April 8, struck out eight of the 15 counts in the charge. But Kanu, through his team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed an appeal marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022, praying the Appeal Court to quash the remaining seven counts for being devoid of merit.

The appellate court, led by Justice Jummai Sankey, in its judgement on Thursday, held that the Federal Government flouted the Terrorism Act and violated all known international conventions and treaties guiding extradition process, thus, breaching Kanu’s rights.

The court added that the Federal Government failed to refute the allegation that Kanu was in Kenya and that he was abducted and brought back to Nigeria without going through the prescribed extradition proceeding. The court noted that the government was “ominously silent” on the issue of whether or not the proper procedure for extradition was complied with.

“The forceful abduction from Kenya and rendition to Nigeria by the Federal Government is a clear violation of International Convention, Protocols and Guidelines.

The manner in which the appellant was forcefully abducted and rendered into the country shows appalling disregard to international conventions and treaties on the part of the respondent, including its local laws – the Terrorism Prevention Act.

“Section 1(a) (2) of the Terrorism Prevention Act provides among others that the Attorney General of the Federation shall be the authority for the effective implementation of the Act to conform to international standard, treaties and convention.

The respondent was mandated by law to establish that it abides by the law in the extradition of the appellant, yet, the respondent has no answer, rather sought refuge to the provisions of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“In law, that is a costly failure and such failure is an admittance by the respondent. Where a party fails to controvert a deposition by an opponent, the issue not contested is deemed conceded.

“By engaging in utter unlawful and illegal acts and in breach of its own laws in the instant matter, the Federal Government did not come to equity clean hands and must be called to order. With appalling disregard to local and international laws, the Federal Government has lost the right to put the appellant trial for any offence.

“Treaties and protocols are meant to be obeyed. No government in the world is permitted to abduct anybody without following due process of extradition. Nigeria is not an exception or excused. Nigeria must obey her own law and that of international, so as to avoid anarchy,” the court held.

Expectedly, wild jubilations greeted the judgement of the appellate court in major towns in the South-East, but it is not clear if the Federal Government is ready to let him go as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) contended that Kanu was merely discharged and not acquitted.

Malami, who insisted that issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, said that the Federal Government will exploit the appropriate legal options. A statement by the Office of AGF read in part: “For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public. “The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition. Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.” Malami’s position was backed by the National Security Council, which met on Friday and insisted that any political solution to the matter would be within the context of the law.

The Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Kanu had only been discharged by the Appeal Court and that the government will explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Government’s position, notwithstanding, the consensus of some Igbo leaders, who spoke on the issue, is that the judgement of the appellate court is an opportunity for a political solution to the IPOB imbroglio.

Apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement titled: “Nnamdi Kanu: History vindicates the just,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, described the judgement as a plus to the Nigerian democracy and a sign that brighter days lie ahead.

The statement read in part: “Prof. George Obiozor (President General of Ohanaeze) has repeatedly reminded the Federal Government that the incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes the courage and uprightness of the Court of Appeal justices for this landmark judgement.

We want to use this opportunity to commend the indefatigability, steadfastness and commitment of all the legal luminaries that sacrificed their intellect and resources in defence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and in the pursuit of justice. “There are several courageous Nigerians, the social prophets and cosmic agents who spoke out against the incarceration of Kanu.

The Fourth Estate of the Realm and the civil society have shown tremendous support throughout the struggle. “The Diaspora Igbo whose spirit remained indomitable. We salute their courage and solidarity. We are certain that whatever Nnamdi Kanu may have lost in persecution will be maximized by the eternal rewards in heroism.”

Chief Chekwas Okorie, a chieftain of Ohanaeze and founding National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, on his part, said: “I join millions of Nigerian citizens and concerned Diaspora communities in the joy of the well-considered judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu.

I commend the three Justices of the court, who demonstrated courage, forthrightness, erudition and dispassion in delivering this historic judgement. “Similarly, I appreciate the commitment, resilience, discipline, diligence and admirable professionalism of the team of the learned counsel that defended Kanu.

It is with every sense of responsibility and patriotism that I urge and indeed appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to accept the verdict of the Court of Appeal in the interest of peace and national unity.

“I further appeal to the President to seize the moment and use his special presidential dispensation to extend pardon to other detainees, who are facing similar charges that are currently in various correctional facilities across the country.

As we await the due compliance of the Federal Government with the judgement of the Court of Appeal by promptly releasing Kanu from the DSS facility, I fervently appeal to the jubilant population of the Nigerian society to celebrate Kanu’s freedom responsibly.

“The release of Kanu will definitely usher in a new era of calm and security of lives and property, especially in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of Nigeria. An immediate benefit of the release of Kanu is the automatic stoppage of the economically debilitating stay-at-home every Monday of the week in the South- East.

“Similarly the criminals who have been operating under the cover of IPOB pretending to be freedom fighters, will now be isolated for who they truly are. It is fortuitous that the Appeal Court judgement is coming at the verge of the electioneering period in our country.

At least the security concerns of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be reduced to the barest minimum in the South-East and South-South.

“The Federal Government and the good people of Nigeria have everything to gain and nothing to lose with the immediate release of Kanu.

The time for President Buhari to show magnanimity and leadership on the vexed issue of Kanu is now.” Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who also advised the Federal Government to obey the judgement by allowing Kanu to go home, said such move will bring peace to the South-East.

Ozekhome, who was reacting to Malami’s position that the judgement of the Court of Appeal borders only on Kanu’s rendition, said he will file a cross-appeal on some issues he doesn’t agree with the appellate court on, should the Federal Government go on to appeal the judgement.

Insisting that the law clearly states that a person can only be tried when the place and time a crime was committed has been established, he said in the case of Kanu, the Federal Government stated that he made a broadcast but didn’t say where he made the broadcast from.

No doubt, the last is yet to be heard on the matter, however, only time will tell whether the judgement of the Court of Appeal will cast off the chains on Kanu’s legs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...