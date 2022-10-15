Kanu: LP senatorial candidate, Ahize, urges FG to obey court order

…says IPOB leader’s release’ll guarantee peace,stability in S’East

Our Correspondent

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Imo West Senatorial District, Chief Charles Ahize, has appealed to the Federal Government to obey the Court of Appeal judgement discharging the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the interest of peace and stability in the South East geo-political zone of the country.

According to the Senatorial hopeful, the spontaneous jubilation that accompanied the Court of Appeal judgement, was an indication that the release of Kanu will not only reduce tension in the South East, but also guarantee improved security in the region.

The Abuja division of the appellate court had, in a judgement delivered, Thursday, by Justice Oludotun Adebola, held that the

Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria.

In his reaction to the development, the consummate business executive and multiple award-winning philanthropist allayed fears in some quarters that Kanu’s freedom will impact negatively on the popularity of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Describing the view as a “baseless conspiracy theory”, Ahize said: “The preponderance of feelings in the Southeast, is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not deserve to remain in custody up till this moment, and the Court of Appeal judgement further strengthens this feeling.

“The FG has no reason to delay his release by even a day longer, because that is the only way they can convince Nigerians, and indeed the international community, that they uphold rule of law and democratic norms.”

He alleged that the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has negatively impacted development in the Southeast, expressing confidence that with his freedom, a big leap would have been made in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Southeast.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters are angry, and every true Igbo and lover of justice is not happy with the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We had thought the FG would explore the option of political settlement in this matter, but since that didn’t happen, there will be no excuse to continue keeping him in detention when a competent Court has ruled that his trial is Illegal,” he added.

He concluded by advising the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), “to advise President Muhammadu Buhari appropriately, in line with the law, to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

