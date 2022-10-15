News

Kanu: LP senatorial candidate, Ahize, urges FG to obey court order

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Kanu: LP senatorial candidate, Ahize, urges FG to obey court order

 

…says IPOB leader’s release’ll guarantee peace,stability in S’East

Our Correspondent

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Imo West Senatorial District, Chief Charles Ahize, has appealed to the Federal Government to obey the Court of Appeal judgement discharging the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the interest of peace and stability in the South East geo-political zone of the country.

According to the Senatorial hopeful, the spontaneous jubilation that accompanied the Court of Appeal judgement, was an indication that the release of Kanu will not only reduce tension in the South East, but also guarantee improved security in the region.

The Abuja division of the appellate court had, in a judgement delivered, Thursday, by Justice Oludotun Adebola, held that the
Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria.

In his reaction to the development, the consummate business executive and multiple award-winning philanthropist allayed fears in some quarters that Kanu’s freedom will impact negatively on the popularity of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Describing the view as a “baseless conspiracy theory”, Ahize said: “The preponderance of feelings in the Southeast, is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not deserve to remain in custody up till this moment, and the Court of Appeal judgement further strengthens this feeling.

“The FG has no reason to delay his release by even a day longer, because that is the only way they can convince Nigerians, and indeed the international community, that they uphold rule of law and democratic norms.”

He alleged that the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has negatively impacted development in the Southeast, expressing confidence that with his freedom, a big leap would have been made in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Southeast.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters are angry, and every true Igbo and lover of justice is not happy with the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We had thought the FG would explore the option of political settlement in this matter, but since that didn’t happen, there will be no excuse to continue keeping him in detention when a competent Court has ruled that his trial is Illegal,” he added.

He concluded by advising the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), “to advise President Muhammadu Buhari appropriately, in line with the law, to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC reports nine new deaths, 1,624 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as WHO rejects Nigeria’s bid for Pfizer vaccine, citing storage, delivery capacities The country’s curve of new cases stayed above the 1,000 mark on Friday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported over 1,600 fresh samples confirmed positive for the coronavirus. A total of 1,624 cases were recorded across 22 states and the […]
News Top Stories

Travel ban: Stop inflaming passion through incendiary comments –Ohanaeze warns ACF

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Warns group to stop inflaming passions through incendiary comments The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed dismay over the decision of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to impose a travel ban on the South Eastern part of the country for Northerners. Ohanaeze said ACF should have imposed such a travel ban on the entire […]
News Top Stories

DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for business to thrive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation.   Director-General of the State Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to receive a stateof- the-art art Museum Complex, jointly […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica