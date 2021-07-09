Kanu, Malami and insecurity

The way the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, celebrated the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), you would think that he had just done what Napoleon could not do. That he has just quenched a raging bush fire. Or to be more precise, that he has somehow succeeded to fix all the gargantuan insecurity problems of this country. But you dare not blame him – this was one of the major achievements of an administration running on perennial low battery, and with expired antivirus software. A dangerous combination. Like in all his affairs in the Ministry of Justice, the attorney general (a very good chargeand- bail lawyer) looks at every matter from the wrong end of the binoculars.

The comical aspect of this “excited delirium” is that this was much ado about celebrating the catching of a cat, when the lion and tigers are still on rampage in the forest. Abubakar Shekau, the head of Boko Haram, believed violent, mass murderer, terrorist, is still on the loose (although it has been reported that he committed suicide rather than agree to a takeover by rival, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Myetti Allah is still coordinating herdsmen incursions into farmlands and fails to see anything wrong in the loss of lives at the hands of herdsmen. They are still on the loose.

The gun-toting herdsmen who have killed Nigerians running into tens of thousands are still strutting around with a proud swagger which would remind you of characters in a spaghetti western. Taken as a whole, Kanu pales in significance and becomes a footnote in the Nigerian security tragedy. Malami is, therefore wrong, to treat Kanu as a fire. Kanu is not even a smoke – I am not even sure what he is.

If the Federal Government’s intention is to quench the fire, then it is pouring water in the wrong direction. The fire had been there for decades – after the end of the civil war. After Yakubu Gowon’s declaration of no victor, no vanquished, some are still strutting around like victors, and making others feel vanquished. Several years after this declaration by Yakubu Gowon was followed by the declaration of the three “R’s” (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation), the three “R’s” took place everywhere in Nigeria, except in the theatres of war. From when the last shot was fired in the war till now, the wound still needs some balm for healing.

The tissues left by the wounds of the war are too thick to be wiped out without deliberate government action. Every ruler has failed in this regard and there is a recurrent pain from the wounds of that war. A sensible government could undertake actions which could stop feeding these sentiments and the country would move on to better things.

A sensible government! But just when the balm of time would have eased the pain, along came a government which seems to tolerate insecurity. Despite several herdsmen going on killing sprees, all the reaction that has come from the government of the day had been to ask Nigerians to give the killer herdsmen cattle routes. If this sounds like trying to give compensation to killers it is because that is what it is.

Malami has tried every trick in the book and has come up with all kinds of funny ideas – some so outrageous that they would not have stood any chance of validation in the comical court of Chief Zebrudaya Okorigwe Nwodo of ‘New Masquerade’ television series. Well, now that Kanu has been arrested, what next? Does that take care of the Biafra agitation? No. Let the government stop treating effects and focus on causes. The only way to address cases like the Biafra agitation is to listen more and arrest less. The only way to address insecurity is to let the nation know that there are no sacred killers

Like this: Like Loading...