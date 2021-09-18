Kanu: Metuh joins call for political solution 

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has joined the call for finding a political solution to the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who was arrested and deported to Nigeria from Kenya, has been in detention since July this year. This is believe to be responsible for the unrest in the South East.

Metuh, who spoke in Nnewi, Anambra State at the opening ceremony of a fully furnished office complex he built and donated to the Nnewi North Chapter of the PDP, expressed support to the position of the South East caucus of the National Assembly, which had earlier called for political solution on matters relating to Nnamdi Kanu detention and the restiveness in the South East region.

The former PDP spokesperson said the sit-at-home protest of Kanu’s supporters is crippling the economy and social life in the region

He called on the governors and other leaders of the region to join in providing political solutions to the plight of Ndigbo so as to ensure peace and security in the South East.

“Nnamdi Kanu is an Igbo man and our son, He has not stolen before nor has he killed anyone before and hence we must stand for him as our son,” Metuh stated.

He also called on Igbo youths to restrain from acts of destruction as well as to review the sit-at-home order, noting that such is crippling the south east as well as shutting down the economy and local enterprise in the area.

