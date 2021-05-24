News

Kanu mourns Pharaoh Okadigbo’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of former Senate President, the late Chief Chuka Okadigbo, over the demise of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.
Acknowledging the outstanding qualities of the deceased, Kalu prayed to God to comfort the Okadigbo family at this period of grief.
In a condolence message, Kalu described the deceased as humble, easy-going and kind-hearted, adding that his demise is painful and shocking.
He said: “I was shocked to hear th news of the passing of Mr. Pharaoh Okadigbo.
” He was a complete gentleman with passion for a fair and decent society.
“The deceased contributed to the socio-political development of Nigeria through various youth-friendly programmes.
“His good deeds will continue to speak for him.”
Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Okadigbo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tokyo prosecutors charge two Americans with helping ex-Nissan boss escape

Posted on Author Reporter

  Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter could face jail terms of up to three years after Tokyo prosecutors charged them on Monday with illegally helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. Extradited by U.S. authorities this month, the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and […]
News

Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’ is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21. The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game. The video game franchise is […]
News Top Stories

Leaked video: PDP maligning Gambari wrongly –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

      The Presidency has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen a wrong person to malign by trying to misinterpret the chat the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, along the walkway […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica