Kanu mourns Pharaoh Okadigbo’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the family of former Senate President, the late Chief Chuka Okadigbo, over the demise of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

Acknowledging the outstanding qualities of the deceased, Kalu prayed to God to comfort the Okadigbo family at this period of grief.

In a condolence message, Kalu described the deceased as humble, easy-going and kind-hearted, adding that his demise is painful and shocking.

He said: “I was shocked to hear th news of the passing of Mr. Pharaoh Okadigbo.

” He was a complete gentleman with passion for a fair and decent society.

“The deceased contributed to the socio-political development of Nigeria through various youth-friendly programmes.

“His good deeds will continue to speak for him.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Okadigbo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

