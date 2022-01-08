Kanu: Ndigbo to meet President Buhari on political solution – Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that it will not give up on its pursuit of political solution in securing the freedom of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing trial on treasonable charges. Recall that during an interview with the Channels Television aired on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari made what appeared a double speak when he said on one hand that he would not interfere with the trial of Kanu and that he should defend himself in court; and on the other hand, he said that the Federal Government would not foreclose political solution.

In a reaction, Ohanaeze through its spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, hinted that the apex Igbo group was planning to meet President Buhari this January or later in the year, where it would continue to explain to the president the need for a political solution in resolving agitations for self-determination.

Ogbonnia, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in Enugu said: “Ohanaeze position is very clear and constant. “We have looked at the whole scenario and we are convinced that Nnamdi Kanu’s case and IPOB can only be solved through a political solution. “It is unfortunate that the Presidency or the president hasn’t appreciated the Ohanaeze position and by extension the Igbo position or the Igbo leadership position on this matter. “But we are very confident that by the time we meet him early this year he will understand it more.”

Ogbonnia explained that it will be difficult to de-link Kanu/IPOB agitations from issues of Igbo marginalisation in the scheme of things in the country, noting that any sustainable solution must look at the cause of the agitations and not only the effect. He said: “Last year five committees were set by a joint committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Governors Forum, the committees have turned in their reports, and these reports will be streamlined for a meeting with the president early this year. “With the reports, we meet the president for a holistic political solution to the problems in Igbo land.

“When we talk about holistic political solutions, it’s also a way of talking about Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, agitation and the rest of them. “Some people do not know; you cannot de-link IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu from agitation in the South East. “IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, these are expressions, you know, manifestations, it’s like what we call responses, reac-tions to the reality on ground.

“This is like when we say cause and effect, some people don’t see the cause but what we are seeing in the South East is the effect of the reality on ground. “What is the reality on ground; when you look at the way Igbo nation is shortchanged; if you look at the number of local government areas, you look at the number of the representations at the national Assembly, if you look at revenue allocation, you look at security architecture in the country, you look at military checkpoints; you look at everything. “So all these things, what is going on in Igbo land are manifestations of the effect of reality on ground. “When we talk about a political solution, the political solution is to look at the whole thing holistically and see how the presidency can offer solutions to all these.

