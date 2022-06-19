Kanu now Sportsbet.io’s global ambassador

Ex- international and former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has signed a four year deal with sport betting company, Sportsbet.io to become its Global Ambassador. Part of the deal is that the Atlanta Olympic football Gold medalist will feature across a range of promotions and special activities. Speaking on this, Nwankwo Kanu, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io described it as the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution.

Kanu noted that he has already seen how crypto can be a force for good in the world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations. The Founder Kanu Heart Foundation stated he would be working closely with the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word.

He said: “Signing for Sportsbet. io was the perfect opportunity to join the crypto revolution. “I have already seen how crypto can be a force for good in our world, with the Kanu Heart Foundation receiving significant Bitcoin donations. “I’ll be working closely with the team at Sportsbet.io to help spread the word.”

Speaking also, Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, Albert Climent described Kanu as a true football legend, adding that it is an absolute honour to see him join Team Sportsbet.io. Climent explained that more people around the world are learning that the best way to bet is with crypto, He said: “Nwankwo Kanu needs no introduction, he’s a true football legend and it’s an absolute honour to see him join Team Sportsbet.

