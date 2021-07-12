Kanu: Ohanaeze not averse to trial

…constitutes legal team lKanu shouldn’t trust legal services from Igbo elders – Isiguzoro

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at the weekend opened up on the recent re-arrest and re-arraignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying that it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, but that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices

The Federal Government had on Monday June 28, 2021 announced that Nigeria’s security operatives, through the collaboration of the International Police (Interpol), intercepted and brought Kanu back to the country on Sunday June 27, to continue his trial on treasonable felony charges.

Kanu, the leader of IPOB, a proscribed group seeking self-determination of Biafrans, was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday June 29, 2021, where the court later remanded him in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) while the case was adjourned to July 26.

However, at the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, a six-point communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who described Kanu as her son, said it was following the development with keen interest.

The communiqué further reads: “That as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

“That we strongly support the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB) for the host communities.”

And in a related development, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has alleged that there is a clandestine agenda in the legal service offered to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by those he referred to as Igbo elders. Isiguzoro warned Kanu’s family to be wary of accepting any legal assistance during his re-trial.

He distanced Ohanaeze (his faction) from the constituted legal team to defend or monitor the legal proceedings during Kanu’s retrial.

