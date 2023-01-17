News

Kanu sues FG for tagging IPOB ‘terrorist group’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government for designating his outfit as a terrorist organisation.

Kanu is requesting an order that self-determination is not a crime and, as a result, cannot be used as a justification for arresting, detaining; and prosecuting him and the members of IPOB in the lawsuit numbered E/20/2023, which was filed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

The President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Governor of Ebonyi State; and the Governors of the South  ast are additional respondents in addition to the federal government.

The matter which was filed before an Enugu State High Court asked the court to bar the Respondents from taking a further step in “any criminal prosecutions of the Applicant; and members of IPOB on the basis of the said proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group.” Kanu contended that the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist organisation is illegal.

This is under section 42 of the 1999 constitution as amended; and under Articles 2, 3, 19 & 20 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Enforcement and Ratification) Act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue killings show Buhari’s incapability to protect citizens–Suswam

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…says self-defence panacea to bloody slayings The Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam has lamented the wanton killing of innocent people of the state by bandits, saying the development shows the incapability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to protect Nigerians. The former governor of the state particularly said the killing of 36 […]
News

Fayemi hails journalists over election of new executive members

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday saluted the state’s members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti over transparent election of new executives who would pilot affairs of the union for the next three years. He, however, reiterated the readiness of his administration to continue to partner with members of the pen professional […]
News

Sub-Saharan Africa’s M&A transactions hit $16bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sub- Saharan Africa’s mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions totalled $16 billion in the first nine months of 2020, leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, Refinitiv, has said. The company, which stated this in a press release announcing the release of its investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African for the first nine months of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica