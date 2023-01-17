Kanu sues FG for tagging IPOB ‘terrorist group’

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government for designating his outfit as a terrorist organisation.

Kanu is requesting an order that self-determination is not a crime and, as a result, cannot be used as a justification for arresting, detaining; and prosecuting him and the members of IPOB in the lawsuit numbered E/20/2023, which was filed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

The President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Governor of Ebonyi State; and the Governors of the South ast are additional respondents in addition to the federal government.

The matter which was filed before an Enugu State High Court asked the court to bar the Respondents from taking a further step in “any criminal prosecutions of the Applicant; and members of IPOB on the basis of the said proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group.” Kanu contended that the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist organisation is illegal.

This is under section 42 of the 1999 constitution as amended; and under Articles 2, 3, 19 & 20 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Enforcement and Ratification) Act.

