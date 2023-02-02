Nnamdi Kanu )
Kanu to use ‘ill-health’ for S’Court bail bid

There are strong indications that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may have concluded plans to approach the Supreme Court with an application for bail, using his “ill-health” as basis for the request. New Telegraph learnt that already, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has been authorised, in liaison with a carefullyselected team of senior lawyers, to prosecute the motion for bail before the apex court in Abuja. Highly-placed sources, who spoke with this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said the separatist leader has further directed the learned silk to cause a petition to be written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over allegations of human rights’ violation.

Reports (not New Telegraph) had suggested that the IPOB leader, who has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2021, may not be in very good health. Also, Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, was reported to have posted in part: “I met with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of Evangelist and Barr Nnaemeka Ejiofor, at the Department of State Services, Abuja. “As always we focused more on victories recorded and the way forward. He maintained that this struggle for liberation remains a collective fight and thanked those who have not betrayed the struggle,” he said.

 

