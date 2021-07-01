Kanu was abducted, not arrested –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was abducted by the Nigerian government and not arrested and extradited as reported in many news bulletins. This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful who promised to expose details of the abduction later.

The group also described the said arrest of Kanu as ‘this evil crime of kidnapping’ and said: “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently in the custody of the Nigeria government. This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Nigeria government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.” While stressing that IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom, the group “enjoined every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road.

Our leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021 and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing. Our Leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance.” The separatist group also called on the Nigerian government to give Kanu justice and to ensure that no harm comes to him. “We remind the Nigeria government and her security agencies that our leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, the Nigeria government will be held accountable for it”, the statement read.

