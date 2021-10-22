Kanu’s arraignment: Schools, shops, markets, banks, shut in Ebonyi

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital was completely empty yesterday following the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) over the arraignment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. In the state, no school; private and public was in session as all the schools were closed without any pupil, student or teacher seen. Also no market opened in the state. The popular International Market in the capital city located on Tran-Sharan- Highway did not open as the entrance and exit gates were padlocked. No commercial bank in the capital city opened for business. Shops were also closed when our correspondent went round some streets and major roads. All the major roads in the city including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga Road, Old Enugu Road, Mile 50 among others were completely empty as there was no human and vehicular movements. Parks, relaxation centres and eateries in the capital city were all shut when New Telegraph visited.

