Kanu’s arrest won’t end anarchy, says Primate Ayodele

Prophet and founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has slammed the Federal Government for what he described as improper extradition procedure and arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

The fiery Prophet, however, warned that as long as the real people who are causing trouble in Nigeria have not been arrested and brought to book, any attempt to judge the IPOB leader unfairly will trigger more crises in the country.

He said: “Arrest of Nnamdi Kanu is not the end of Nigeria’s anarchy. Nigeria will soon burst. There are a lot of people who should be picked up by the police but they are still moving around freely.

There are people who have been conniving and negotiating with terrorists. In that case, Sheik Ahmed Gunmi must be arrested and be made to face the consequence.”

The Primate also stressed that there are governors, who have been indicted, adding that even a serving minister has been indicted for terrorist activities but the government did nothing about it. “The Benue State and Kano State governors have been attacked. Is Nnamdi Kanu the one attacking them? This government is just acting like a jester. I feel sorry for this country when Buhari said he is going to rule beyond 2023.

He is just making Nigerians laugh. How can somebody who is not in charge rule beyond 2023? That he is hanging on till 2023 is just grace,” the Primate further stated. He contended that arresting Kanu will not stop IPOB, insisting: “Buhari should be fair so that Nigeria will not continue to sit on a time bomb. Nnamdi Kanu cannot be tagged as a terrorist. Government should therefore be fair in its judgement.

If government could not arrest Boko Haram, ISWAP, leaders, Miyetti Allah, and bandits operating in the north, taking Nnamdi Kanu is not the ultimate. “If government does not want more crises to continue, it should handle Nnamdi Kanu with ultimate care and respect.

Until the actual people who are causing problems for Nigeria are arrested, I will say it’s no credit to Nigerian security forces. Nigeria’s problem is still there. Nnamdi Kanu is not the problem of Nigeria,” Ayodele said.

He pointed that one US Dollar now sales for more than N500 if not N600, pointing that it is a major problem for the country, demanding action from government.

His words: “Just like I predicated earlier that the Dollar will sale for N500, it is already selling for N600. It means the future of our economy is bleak. Nigeria has practically signed to be a perpetual borrower. Arresting Nnamdi Kanu is not Nigeria’s problem but it is that government don’t know how to address the various issues troubling Nigeria.

That is why government can jubilate for abducting Nnamdi Kanu through improper process of extradition. Why can’t government go direct.” He however, expressed disappointment with some leaders of Igbo extraction who he said joined in the jubilation over Kanu’s arrest.

“It is a disgrace seeing faces of some Igbo people jubilating over the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. Such Igbo people are betrayers and a disgrace to Igbo nation. I don’t know Igbos are betrayers of their brothers. The arrest of Kanu is not a glory to government. It will continue to create problems if government fails to handle Kanu fairly and justifiable. So let government give justice of fairness not justice of hate,” Ayodele said.

He said: “It’s just like the PDP is making a jest of themselves now. Two other governors, one from the East and one from the North are going to defect to another party. So, if PDP do not do the needful, 2023 will elude the party. PDP must do exactly what it is supposed to do before it can get victory in 2023.

“Prophesying specifically into the coming governorship election in Anambra State, he said: “Among the contestants too in Anambra State Governorship election, PDP needs to calm down and put its house in other.

Otherwise, Soludo of APGA will carry the victory. APC is already dead on arrival with Andy Uba as its governorship candidate. If care is not taken, Soludo will emerge as the next Governor of Anambra State; because there is crisis in PDP.

The only thing is that PDP has to calm down, put its house together and do a lot of reconciliation. APC will not even come second with Andy Uba as it flag bearer. APGA also need to work very hard because PDP house is already broken.”

“Nigerians will buy petrol for between N260 to N270; and diesel for N300 per litre. There are still more problems in Nigeria than agitation for separation. Agitation is not the problem of Nigeria. The problems of Nigeria still remains,” Primate Ayodele summarized

