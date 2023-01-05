Kanu’s brother accuses S’East govs, leaders of betrayal over restructuring

The younger brother of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, has accused South East governors and some leaders of betrayal and conspiracy of silence after mounting pressure on him to drop the agitation for self-determination in favour of restructuring.

He challenged them to disclose why they had suddenly become silent on restructuring of Nigeria over which they mounted intense pressure on Kanu in 2017 to drop agitation for Biafra and embrace it, in line with 1960 and 1963 constitutions. Speaking in Umuahia, yesterday, Kanu expressed surprise that “nobody is talking of restructuring again after those leaders, although without success, wanted Kanu to drop agitation for self-determination and agree to a restructured Nigeria.” He said that at the peak of the agitation, the leaders lured Kanu to a meeting in Enugu where they put him under pressure to accept restructuring, a demand Kanu even agreed to oblige with a condition.

According to him, before the meeting with South East Governors in Enugu, some respected Igbo leaders, including now late vice-president Dr Alex Ekwueme and Chief Mbazulike Amechi, as well as Prof Ben Nwabueze, had also made similar proposal to the IPOB leader. “Precisely on 30th August 2017, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with South East Governors. In fact, before the meeting, he had met with the late Dr Alex Ekwueme who pressured him to agree on restructuring of Nigeria along 1960 and 1963 constitutions. “The late Chief Mbazulike Amechi and Prof Ben Nwabueze told him the same thing. They put him under pressure to accept restructuring.

“I remember he told them and South East governors that if they start negotiations on restructuring, he would tone down agitation for 12 months, but shockingly the South East governors never related these messages to the Federal Government. They swept it under the carpet and four days after the meeting, our house was invaded during the infamous Operation Python Dance ll,” he recalled.

Prince Emmanuel cast doubts over the real motives of the South East governors for the Enugu parley with his brother as they never raised the issue of restructuring even after his father’s compound was raided. “So, we are now thinking: Was the reason they invited him for that meeting to kill him? This is because while we were going for that meeting, there were things we observed along the road, but such observations are better disclosed by Onyendu (Kanu) himself. “Regrettably, the trauma from the invasion of our compound was what killed my parents; the family will not forget the bitter experience in a hurry.” He wondered why the clamour for restructuring had died down since then.

