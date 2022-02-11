Kanu’s brother: DSS not obeying court order for Kanu to change clothes

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday cried out that despite a court order, the Department of State Services (DSS), has not allowed Kanu change clothes.

Kanu’s brother said he had on three occasions, personally taken new clothes to the IPOB leader, who is currently detained at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, but was not allowed by the secret police to hand over the clothes to him. Emmanuel said: “I was at the DSS headquarters today (Thursday) to give my brother his new clothes but the DSS did not allow me to give him the clothes.

This is the third time they are stopping me from giving him his clothes in flagrant violation of court order.” He also alleged that the DSS denied two guests of Kanu ( a lawyer and another citizen) who came to see him access to him. Kanu’s brother called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to obey her own court orders and allow his brother access to his clothes and guests. Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja federal High Court, had during the last court appearance of Kanu, ordered that she would not want to see Kanu again dressed in the same clothe which he wore since his rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...