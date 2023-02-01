Kanu’s continued detention portends danger for election –Lawyer

Few weeks to the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election, an Abujabased constitutional lawyer and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone), Mr Chyma Anthony, has expressed worry over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawyer maintained that Kanu’s continued detention portends great danger to the conduct and delivery of credible, fair and violence-free polls, all Nigerians could be proud of. Anthony explained that not only will Kanu’s release guarantee relative peace in the South-East ahead of the elections, but will also contribute in making the victory of any leading presidential candidate possible on the first ballot since geographical spread is essential. According to him, the tension and sustained violence in the South-East region, with its potentiality of marrying the scheduled polls could be averted if President Muhammadu Buhari will allow Kanu to breathe the air of freedom in the next couple of weeks.

