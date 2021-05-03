Kanu’s gunmen attacked my home Sunday night, but he’s a learner – Uwazuruike

Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has said that his home in Owerri was on Sunday night attacked by gunmen allegedly on the orders of Nnamdi Kanu.

Uwazuruike, who spoke in a trending video, said his boys were more than a match for the men Kanu sent to his home.

He said: “Perhaps, Kanu thought my security men were like the Nigerian security forces he can overrun and intimidate; who will see his boys and run away with their guns allowing them to enter their offices and burn them down.”

Referring to Kanu as cowardly and an inconsequential fellow, Uwazuruike noted that if anyone should know his capacity well, it should have been Kanu.

He declared that if Kanu had been in the country, he would have personally apprehended him.

