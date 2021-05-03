News

Kanu’s gunmen attacked my home Sunday night, but he’s a learner – Uwazuruike

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has said that his home in Owerri was on Sunday night attacked by gunmen allegedly on the orders of Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Uwazuruike, who spoke in a trending video, said his boys were more than a match for the men Kanu sent to his home.

 

He said: “Perhaps, Kanu thought my security men were like the Nigerian security forces he can overrun and intimidate; who will see his boys and run away with their guns allowing them to enter their offices and burn them down.”

 

Referring to Kanu as cowardly and an inconsequential fellow, Uwazuruike noted that if anyone should know his capacity well, it should have been Kanu.
He declared that if Kanu had been in the country, he would have personally apprehended him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fitch affirms Nigeria at ‘B’; outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. In a statement released yesterday, the rating agency said that Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by: “The large size of the country’s economy, a low General Government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign, and […]
News

Reps seek probe of Pantami’s terrorism link

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Says National Assembly, DSS not culpable The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) Wednesday called for investigations into alleged terrorism link against Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. At the commencement of plenary, Elumelu coming through an Order of Privilege told the House that his privileged […]
News

Giuliano Gigliotti: Invest in yourself, before investing in anything else

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It would be next to impossible to claim with absolute certainty that the sharks swimming in the entrepreneurial waters aren’t sometimes self-obsessed or suffering from an enlarged ego. Rightfully so, because it takes a certain kind of person to keep bouncing up after all the failures that often go hand-in-hand with entrepreneurship. For Giuliano Gigliotti, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica