Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor cries out over detention of domestic staff

The lead counsel to the detained leader of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday cried out over the continued detention of his domestic staff by the Department of State Service, (DSS) since June 6, 2021, when his ancestral home in Anambra State was allegedly invaded by security operatives.

Ejiofor pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to prevail on the Director-General of the DSS to immediately and unconditionally release the domestic staff. At a press conference held in Abuja on Friday on the judgement of a Federal High Court, which declared his house invasion as “barbaric, uncivilised, illegal and unconstitutional”, Ejiofor demanded immediate compliance with the court verdict to release his detained workers.

He alleged that his house at Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, was on June 6, 2021, unlawfully invaded by a combined oper-atives of Army, DSS, Police and Civil Defence during which his Assistant, Samuel Okoro was gruesomely murdered. To conceal evidence, Ejiofor said the corpse of Okoro was callously burnt in his Camry Toyota to ashes by the security operatives. He, however, thanked the Federal High Court for the judgement delivered in his suit marked FHC/ AWK/CS/56/2021 adding that the court verdict had set the record straight as against the denial by the security operatives. The lawyer claimed that he committed no offense other than defending Nnamdi Kanu in the charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Ejiofor fingered an Assistant Inspector General of Police, who he alleged was directly involved in the planning and execution of the illegal invasion and challenged the police authorities to investigate the police officer’s telephone calls and messages between June 5 and 7 2021, for deserved punishment. Justice Hassan Nganjiwa had in the judgement delivered on July 22, ordered Police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and the Nigerian Army to pay a sum of N 107 Million compensation

