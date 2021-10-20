Kanu’s lawyers to FG: We’re ready to discredit amended charges

….says Kanu in high spirit ahead of arraignment

IPOB leader urges supporters to embark on dry fast tomorrow

Ahead of tomorrow’s resumed trial of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, his lead counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has told the Federal Government and others parties involved in the case to expect “legal fireworks”.

Ejiofor, who spoke in an update posted on his Facebook page, also said the IPOB legal team was “eminently prepared” to do justice to the case. Reacting to the amended charges by the Federal Government against his client, Ejiofor said his client was in high spirits ahead of the arraignment.

Recall that the detained IPOB leader had asked millions of his supporters to embark on a dry fast. Ejiofor said: “My colleague (Alloy Ejimakor,) and I had a very fruitful visitation to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We discussed a wide range of matters, especially concerning hearing in his case and appearance in court on October 21, 2021. There will be more on this later.

“The coast is now clear for legal fireworks this Thursday, particularly now that we have been served with a purported “Amended Charge” in the case. We are eminently prepared for Thursday’s outing, and you won’t be disappointed. “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in good spirits, awaiting his auspicious outing on Thursday, the 21st Day of October, 2021.

He commended those who are in the spirit with him while declaring that Chukwuokike Abiama has ordained this special day for a victorious outing.

“He requested that the fast, supplications, and prayers should continue, as he noted that they were strongly impacting positively.

“He further implored Umu Chineke to be steadfast, and keep their eyes steadily on the ball and pray without ceasing, while believing very strongly that this present situation would pass too and it shall end in praises.

“This Thursday is the DDay, and your solidarity/support must be demonstrated within the confines of the law, as you have always shown.”

