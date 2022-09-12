‘Kanu’s legal team set for full blown defence on terrorism charges’

Law

Lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has hinted that the legal team of the detained leader of the organization, Nnamdi Kanu, is now fully ready for full blown defence in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Ejiofor said all arrangements have been concluded to make the October 11 resumption of trial proceed unhindered. In a statement issued in Abuja after a court-ordered routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS), Ejiofor disclosed that his client was in a high spirit to establish his innocence in the charges.

“We are doing all that is legally permissible to ensure that the October 11 outing will be recorded as a fruitful one”, he said.

Inspite of being in solitary confinement, Ejiofor revealed that Kanu remained very strong in his conviction, adding that he has defied every strategy adopted by the state to break him. “He is resolute and uncompromisingly firm. Self determination is a right recognised under our laws and other international laws and instruments”, Ejiofor added.

The lawyer disclosed further that Kanu was greatly excited on being told of the release of Mama Biafra from DSS custody after over three months in detention. “He could not hold his excitement on hearing the long awaited news. He thanked me in particular, and my legal team for our outstanding professionalism that has always guided our strategy towards rescuing UmuChineke detained in various facilities of the Nigerian Security Agencies”, he said.

Ejiofor’s statement reads: “The  court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was conducted at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, where Onyendu is still being held in solitary confinement. “The visit was still conducted in strict adherence to the new DSS protocol, introduced to distort the status quo.

“Onyendu was comprehensively briefed on the holistic legal approach being adopted to secure his unconditional release. All “t’s” have been crossed and “i’s” dotted, thereby setting the stage ripe for the main business of the 11th day of October, 2022,  to proceed unhindered.

“We are doing all that is legally permissible to ensure that the outing will be recorded as a fruitful one. Onyendu is profoundly enthused by the line of actions as itemized towards achieving the desired and best result, which he classified as top-notch.

“We wish to reiterate that confining Onyendu in a solitary space is no doubt, a grave infraction of his rights, and an established act of torture clearly spelt out under our laws, and which violation is no doubt aimed at breaking his spirit.

“Nonetheless, Onyendu remains very strong in his conviction as he has defied every strategy adopted by the state to break him. He is resolute and uncompromisingly firm. Self- determination is a right recognised under our laws and other international laws and instruments.

“Onyendu was particularly enthused after he was fully briefed on the news of the release of Mama Biafra. He could not hold his excitement on hearing the long awaited news.

“He thanked me in particular, and my legal team for our outstanding professionalism that has always guided our strategy towards rescuing UmuChineke detained in various facilities of the Nigerian security agencies. “Our new methodology which will always remain discreet is a compelling one and result oriented, and Onyendu encouraged us to keep up the good work.

“Now that Mama Biafra has been released pursuant to an application for the enforcement of her fundamental rights I had earlier filed on her behalf, we shall continue with the suit to ensure that she is adequately compensated for the period of time she was unlawfully detained in solitary confinement.

“We wish to assure Umuchineke that we are not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all those still languishing in custody are released.

“Idara Gold and others are in our top priority, as our team are aggressively pursuing their release. Please be assured that it shall all end in praise, UmuChineke.

“Onyendu extended his sincere regards and love to you all, UmuChineke, while soliciting for your continued unrelenting prayers and support”.

 

