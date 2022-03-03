Nnamdi Kanu )
Kanu’s release: ‘Umahi’s claim of interfacing with Buhari false’

The youth wing of the apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday dismissed Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi’s claim that he was interfacing with President Muhammadu Buhari towards the political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case as false.

The council, therefore, warned Governor Umahi to desist from spreading what it described as childish falsehood, thereby beguiling the unsuspecting public. While reacting to the statement credited to the governor that he was interfacing with President Buhari to release the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention, the National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka expressed shock at Governor Umahi’s comments.

He also cautioned the governor not to engage in cheap political popularity and credit to himself over Kanu’s case, stressing that the political solution for Kanu was initiated by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor and other eminent Igbo people. Igboayaka said: “Unfortunately, Governor David Umahi might be looking for a soft landing to appeal to Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra over his reckless treatment coated with executive impunity as Ebonyi State Governor. And, coming out suddenly to score a cheap political goal in the release of Nnamdi Kanu is very untrue and childish.

 

