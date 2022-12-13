Nnamdi Kanu )
Kanu’s steward faces extradition from UK

Posted on

…as tension heightens over possible arrest in Nigeria

 

There is growing apprehension within the ranks of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as one of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s personal stewards may be extradited to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The steward, Mr Emeka Ani is currently facing UK visa administrative removal to Nigeria based on contending issues which according to members of IPOB in the United Kingdom may result to his arrest on arrival in Nigeria.

According to Concerned IPOB Lawyers who in a release to reporters in Awka, Anambra State signed by Bar Uchenna Okesieme; said “We the Concerned Lawyers of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to express our fears and apprehension over the fate of one of our members, Mr Kingsley Emeka Ani over his visa issues.

“Sir you are aware of the fate of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other numerous members who are dying in detention as well as those who had died in the process. “In the light of this, we appeal to the authorities of the United Kingdom to tamper justice with mercy by not extraditing Ani to Nigeria

Be informed that Ani has several dependents that see him as their last hope and only benefactor and his forceful return to Nigeria and ultimate arrest and detention by the Nigerian government would spell doom for him and his family members

 

