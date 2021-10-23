News

Kanu’s trial: CSO knocks DSS, others over shutdown of court

A Civil Society Organi- Sation, Concerned Nigeria, has slammed the Department of State Services and other security agencies for shutting down the premises of the Abuja Federal High Court against people, when the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arraigned.

The organisation said the show of force displayed by security agencies was not just an absurdity, but a breach of constitutional provisions. The Convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, in a petition submitted to the Director of DSS, noted that it was undemocratic and barbaric to prevent both litigants and law-abiding citizens from having access to a courtroom during an open trial.

