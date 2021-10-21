Metro & Crime

Kanu’s trial: Schools, markets, banks shut in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

 

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, was completely empty Thursday following the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the arraignment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the state, no school, both private and public, was in session as they were closed without any pupil, student or teacher in sight.

Also no market opened in the state. The popular International Market in the capital city located on the Tran-Sharan-Highway did not opened as the entrance and exit gates were padlocked.

No commercial bank in the capital city opened for business. Shops were also closed when our correspondent went round some streets and major roads.

All the major roads in the city including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga Road, Old Enugu Road, and Mile 50 among others were completely empty as there were no human and vehicular movements.

Parks, relaxation centres and eateries were also all shut when New Telegraph visited.

Government offices were almost empty as only few workers came to work. Entrance and exist gates of the state high court was under lock and key when New Telegraph visited.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho visits Igangan after herdsmen’s attack

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has visited Igangan one of the communities in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. It was learnt that Igboho stormed the town on Monday evening to sympathise with the people and to see the level of destruction carried out by the gunmen who […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: Lagos Taskforce impounds 200 motorcycles from foreigners weekly

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… bans use of ‘Danfo’ buses, unbranded vehicles by operatives The Lagos Taskforce on Enforcement and Special Offence Unit Thursday raised the alarm over the influx of foreigners operating commercial motorcycles in Lagos, saying the agency impounds 200 commercial motorcycles weekly from those who operate on prohibited roads and bridges. This was even as the […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: We won’t compensate police brutality victims –Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State government yesterday said it would not compensate the victims of police brutality. It said the police authorities or the officers who perpetrated the offense should compensate the victims. The government arrived at the decision after a five-man committee set up by Governor Nyesom Wike to formulate a draft white paper on the recommendations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica