Kanu’s trial: Schools, markets, banks shut in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, was completely empty Thursday following the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the arraignment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the state, no school, both private and public, was in session as they were closed without any pupil, student or teacher in sight.

Also no market opened in the state. The popular International Market in the capital city located on the Tran-Sharan-Highway did not opened as the entrance and exit gates were padlocked.

No commercial bank in the capital city opened for business. Shops were also closed when our correspondent went round some streets and major roads.

All the major roads in the city including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga Road, Old Enugu Road, and Mile 50 among others were completely empty as there were no human and vehicular movements.

Parks, relaxation centres and eateries were also all shut when New Telegraph visited.

Government offices were almost empty as only few workers came to work. Entrance and exist gates of the state high court was under lock and key when New Telegraph visited.

