Kanu’s trial: Schools, markets, offices, others shut in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Economic and other social activities were yesterday grounded to a halt in Ebonyi State following the sit-athome order declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the ongoing trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

This was as visits to some locations within Abakaliki, the state capital, by New Telegraph, showed that banks, schools, markets and shops were closed. Some of the major and ever-busy roads visited by our correspondence, such as Waterworks, Ogoja, Azugwu, CAS Campus, New Market, Union Bank/ Government House roads were all deserted as a few tricycles, motorcycles and cars were seen plying the roads. Meanwhile, commercial banks and filling stations did not also open for business, while security men and a few persons who came to withdraw money through ATMs were on sight. At the Government House, Abakaliki, all the offices were closed as the workers stayed away from office, even as markets across the state were also deserted. However, security operatives were drafted to strategic locations in Abakaliki metropolis and other major towns to ensure security and maintain law and order.

 

Our Reporters

