Kanu’s trial: Tight security around FHC, Abuja

*Journalists restricted, roads blocked

Tunde Oyeshina, Abuja

There is very tight security around the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja where the trial of Nnamdi, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is scheduled to hold Monday morning.

All roads leading to the court have been blocked while journalists have been restricted from entering the court premises.

Following Kanu’s re-arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria, he was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal Court, Abuja, who granted an order for the Department of State Services (DSS) to remand the IPOB leader till July 26. Kanu is facing a couple of charges, mostly connected to his call for the secession of the South-East from the country.

He was first arrested in October 2015 and granted bail in April 2017. Justice Nyako ordered him not to attend any rally, grant interviews or be in a gathering of more than 10 persons. Kanu was also ordered to deposit his passport, including his British passport with the court. He was released after meeting all the bail conditions.

