Top Stories

Kanu’s trial: Tight security around FHC, Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Journalists restricted, roads blocked

Tunde Oyeshina, Abuja

There is very tight security around the  premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja where the trial of Nnamdi, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is scheduled to hold Monday morning.

All roads leading to the court have been blocked while journalists have been restricted from entering the court premises.

Following Kanu’s re-arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria, he was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal Court, Abuja, who granted an order for the Department of State Services (DSS) to remand the IPOB leader till July 26. Kanu is facing a couple of charges, mostly connected to his call for the secession of the South-East from the country.

He was first arrested in October 2015 and granted bail in April 2017. Justice Nyako ordered him not to attend any rally, grant interviews or be in a gathering of more than 10 persons. Kanu was also ordered to deposit his passport, including his British passport with the court. He was released after meeting all the bail conditions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

USSD: NCC bars telcos from charging customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says operators must work out payment with banks The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stopped telecommunications operators in the country from implementing the proposed end-user billings for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the telecoms regulator revised its policy on price determination for the service with a clause prohibiting the […]
News Top Stories

FG to IPOB, Oduduwa: You can’t intimidate Buhari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Federal Government has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as the Oduduwa and other secession groups that no amount of unlawful activities would intimidate President Muhammadu Buhari to bow to their pressure. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated the government’s position yesterday in […]
News Top Stories

APC: We’ve resolved crises in 11 states –Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, said that his committee has resolved the internal crisis involving members of the party in 11 states across the country. Buni stated this while inaugurating the Reconciliation/ Election Committee for the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica