News

Kanu’s trial: Tight security, as Ozekhome joins legal team

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Embattled Biafra Nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu has engaged the services of a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to fortify his defense in the fresh terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Ozekhome stormed the Federal High Court on Tuesday in company of Ifeanyi Ejiofor who had earlier been leading the team of lawyers for Kanu.

Ejiofor confirmed to that changes have been effected in the defense in view of the new charges from the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Court premises and its environs.

All roads leading to the Court have been effectively blocked by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to provide watertight security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fashola commends Diri on infrastructure, partnership with FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has lauded the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for his administration’s infrastructure development strides. Fashola gave the commendation yesterday during his courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, after inspecting federal projects in the state. A release by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, […]
News

Bandits kill Catholic Priest, kidnap brother, 17 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*CAN describes killings as unfortunate Armed bandits on Friday night abducted and killed a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Reverend Father John Gbakaan Yaji in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai road of Niger State. In a similar situation, 17 people were on Saturday night kidnapped by bandits in three communities in Bassa/Kukoki ward of […]
News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.” The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica