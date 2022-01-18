Kanu’s trial: Tight security, as Ozekhome joins legal team

Embattled Biafra Nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu has engaged the services of a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to fortify his defense in the fresh terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Ozekhome stormed the Federal High Court on Tuesday in company of Ifeanyi Ejiofor who had earlier been leading the team of lawyers for Kanu.

Ejiofor confirmed to that changes have been effected in the defense in view of the new charges from the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Court premises and its environs.

All roads leading to the Court have been effectively blocked by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to provide watertight security.

