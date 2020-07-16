Politics

Kanye West files ‘Kanye 2020’ presidential committee doc with the Federal Election Commission

Kanye West filed a document with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, seemingly confirming he is moving forward with his 2020 bid for president of the United States.
Fox News obtained the 43-year-old rapper’s Statement of Candidacy document, which lists his party affiliation as “BDY,” which he confirmed in a recent interview with Forbes stands for “Birthday Party.”
His committee’s name is also listed on the document as “Kanye 2020.”
The document was filed one day after West submitted a Statement of Organization with the FEC. A statement of organization authorizes a committee to raise and spend money, while the second document filed Tuesday means that an individual has triggered candidacy status, an FEC spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

